AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tanzania suspends fishing in Lake Tanganyika
The Tanzanian government says it is concerned by the dwindling fish population in Lake Tanganyika.
Tanzania suspends fishing in Lake Tanganyika
Burundian fishermen at Lake Tanganyika on March 16, 2022 in Bujumbura. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 10, 2023

The Tanzanian government has suspended fishing activities in Lake Tanganyika to boost the population of fish.

The suspension will last three months from May 15, Tanzania’s Fisheries minister Abdallah Hamis said.

Lake Tanganyika, nicknamed the African Great Lake, is the world’s longest fresh water lake.

Fish stocks in the water body have been dwindling for decades.

In 2017, the Global Nature Fund declared Lake Tanganyika the year’s “most threatened” lake.

According to the agency, a combination of overfishing, pollution and climate change was taking a toll on fish population.

In the Burundian part of the lake, production fell by a quarter – from 20,000 to 15,000 tonnes between 1995 and 2011.

Hamisa said the suspension was a collective decision by Tanzania and its neighbours Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

The decision has, however, faced opposition from a section of leaders in the region.

Legislator Sylvia Sigula, who belongs to the ruling party CCM, told local media that the ban on fishing activities should have involved all stakeholders in the sector, including fishermen.

She said people living near Lake Tanganyika depend on the lake to generate an income, and the move would significantly affect their lives.

Lake Tangayika is the second-oldest fresh water lake in the world, and is also the second-largest by volume.

The water body is also the second-deepest, behind Lake Baikal in Siberia.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us