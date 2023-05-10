BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
East Africa crude oil pipeline draws interest from DR Congo
The pipeline is meant to transport Uganda's crude oil to a Tanzanian port when production begins in two years.
East Africa crude oil pipeline draws interest from DR Congo
DR Congo's Hydrocarbon minister Didier Budimbu met with Uganda's energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu. / Others
May 10, 2023

Kudra Maliro

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC )has opened talks with neighbouring Uganda on possible use of the country's crude oil pipeline to export petroleum, the hydrocarbons minister has said.

The massive East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) runs 898 mile from western Uganda, where it neighbours DRC, to Tanzania's port of Tanga. French energy giant Total Energies and Chinese energy firm CNOOC International have a stake in the $5bn (£4bn) project.

The pipeline has attracted controversy over concerns for the environment and climate but Uganda and Tanzania say they need it for economic development. Uganda hopes to start production in two years.

In a statement, the DRC Ministry of Hydrocarbons said minister Didier Budimbu met with his Ugandan counterpart for talks on access to the pipeline.

The two countries share the basin of Albertine Graben where oil gas blocks have been found. DRC hopes its crude oil could be transported through the pipeline.

“Uganda acknowledged the crucial requirement of DRC to access the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) for the transport of crude oil to be produced from the oil exploration blocks located in the Albertine Graben in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” the statement read.

The statement said technical teams from both sides would discuss and prepare reports to be presented to the two ministers who would then brief the countries’ presidents on signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us