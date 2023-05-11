A new record has been set in South Africa after the football governing body appointed Lydia Monyepao, as its first female Chief Executive Officer.

Monyepao, 42, takes over from Tebogo Motlanthe, who resigned from the role last Friday.

South Africa Football Association (Safa) president, Danny Jordaan made the announcement in a media conference on Monday.

Monyepao, a former Banyana Banyana football club player, says she will hit the ground running as a challenging task is ahead.

Safa is biding to host the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup and Monyepao is expected to brief the government on her plans.

After her playing days at Banyana Banyana, Monyepao managed the team between 2012 and 2014, and was also the team’s Liaison Officer at the 2010 Women’s AFCON.

She has represented South Africa at the 2002 and the 2004 Women’s AFCON and the 2003 All Africa Games.

Five years ago, she joined Safa and was the chief operating officer before her latest appointment.