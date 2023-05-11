AFRICA
2 MIN READ
1,400 suspected Boko Haram members intercepted in Niger
The army in Niger said it handed over the 1,400 suspected Boko Haram members to the Nigerian military.
The 1,400 suspected Boko Haram members intercepted in Niger were reportedly fleeing from clashes with a rival group. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
May 11, 2023

The army in Niger has intercepted close to 1,400 suspected Boko Haram members.

The suspects were fleeing from northeastern Niger, where they had allegedly clashed with rival militant group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the army said in a statement.

Most of those intercepted on Wednesday were women and children, AFP reports.

Authorities in Niger said the suspects have been “handed over to the Nigerian military”.

“Around 30 terrorists”, who refused to surrender, were killed, the Niger army said in their statement.

The United Nations says Boko Haram, a militant group, began operations in northeastern Nigeria in 2009, and so far, more than 40,000 people have been killed following attacks by the group.

Boko Haram hit global news headlines in 2014 when its militants abducted 276 schoolgirls in the town of Chibok, Nigeria, 96 of whom are still missing.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
