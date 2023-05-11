AFRICA
Nigeria launches gold processing plant in Kogi State
Gold production in Nigeria remains low, even as the government puts up measures to boost its mining.
May 11, 2023

The Nigerian government on Tuesday launched a gold processing plant in the northern state of Kogi.

Mines and Steel Development minister, Olamilekan Adegbite, said the commissioning of the plant in Mopa, some 300 kilometres from the capital Abuja, now brings to an end the underhand dealings by informal gold traders in the area.

Adegbite further said perennial territorial fights will also end.

The minister said the commissioning of the project will open up the area to new employment opportunities, improve mineral production and attract foreign investments.

“The choice of Mopa as a location for the gold processing plant is predicated on its central position on the Schist Belt, which is known to host rich deposits of gold… artisanal and small-scale gold operators within the Schist Belt states can easily have access to the plant for their gold processing and refining,” Adegbite said in a press conference.

Estimates show that the total production volume of gold in Nigeria in 2020 reached 1,520 kilogrammes.

