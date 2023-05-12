AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Floods cut off key road in Uganda
Ugandan authorities said sections of the Kampala-Masaka Road that were damaged by floods on Thursday would be repaired once the water levels subside.
Floods cut off key road in Uganda
Following the floods that occurred on Thursday, public transport operators doubled fares. Photo: AA / AA
May 12, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Floods on Thursday paralysed transport services on a busy road in Uganda that connects the capital city, Kampala, to the southern town of Masaka.

A bridge over River Katonga, some 100 kilometres southwest of Kampala, was overtopped by floods, rendering the route unusable for the most part of the day.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) said in a statement that efforts to repair damaged sections of the bridge would begin after the water subsides.

Affected motorists were advised to use the alternate route from Masaka to Mpigi, making the journey longer by some 55 kilometres, which require more than an hour to cover.

As a result, transport operators plying the route increased fares significantly. They, however, pledged to revert to the normal charges when the water levels subside.

The normal fare on the route is roughly Ush15,000 ($4.0), but it doubled to Ush30,000 ($8.0) following the heavy downpour.

The Kampala-Masaka road stretches some 130 kilometres, which takes slightly more than two hours to cover by car.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us