AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rival Sudan parties agree to protect civilians
The fighting in Sudan has so far left 600 people dead and more than 5,100 injured, according to the WHO.
Rival Sudan parties agree to protect civilians
The fighting in Sudan broke out on April 15, 2023. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 12, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Rivaling parties in Sudan – the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – have signed an agreement to avoid harming civilians as fight over control persists in the African nation.

The two factions signed the accord in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the Saudi government said in a statement.

“The declaration of commitment recognises the obligations of both sides, under international humanitarian and human rights law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the emergency needs of civilians,” the statement signed jointly by the Saudi government and the USA said.

“The declaration of commitment will guide the conduct of the two forces to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance, the restoration of essential services, the withdrawal of forces from hospitals and clinics, and the respectful burial of the dead.”

The agreement, however, does not mean that the rivaling groups have signed a ceasefire, officials privy to the talks held in the port city of Jeddah said.

“Following the signing, the Jeddah talks will focus on reaching agreement on an effective ceasefire of up to approximately ten days to facilitate these activities. The security measures will include a US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism,” the joint statement said.

The RSF and the army began talks on Saturday in attempts to reach a ceasefire to facilitate emergency humanitarian assistance to Sudan.

The fighting in the nation, which began on April 15, has left more than 600 people dead and 5,100 injured, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on May 9.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us