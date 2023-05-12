The first female CEO of South Africa’s football governing body, Lydia Monyepao has expressed optimism in South Africa winning the bid to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027.

Monyepao told TRT Afrika, “I am very excited about this role and also fired up to deliver this victory for South Africa because we deserve it”.

Monyepao is the first woman to lead South Africa’s football governing body in its 32 years history.

South Africa Football Association (Safa) president, Danny Jordaan announced her appointment in a media conference on May 15, 2023.

In the Women’s World Cup 53-year-history, no African nation has hosted the competition.

But South Africa faces stiff competition. Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have launched a joint expression of interest. The United States and Mexico have put in a combined bid to stage the tournament. Brazil and South Africa are the only two nations bidding to host independently.

“It will be a tough bid but it is Africa’s turn. We are doing this for the continent. I am confident that we will take it because of the ground work and strategy we have in place”, Monyepao says.

The former Banyana Banyana player took over from Tebogo Motlanthe, who resigned as the Safa CEO on May 5, 2023.

Monyepao managed the female national football team between 2012 and 2014, and was also the team’s Liaison Officer at the 2010 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

She has represented South Africa at the 2002 and the 2004 Women’s AFCON and the 2003 All Africa Games.

Two years ago, she joined Safa and was the chief operating officer before her latest appointment.