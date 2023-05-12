Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Ankara would raise the minimum monthly civil servants wage to 22,000 Turkish liras ($1.124).

"We will arrange the minimum wage raises for civil servants not less than the minimum public worker wage. In July, the minimum civil servant wage will reach 22,000 Turkish liras," Erdogan said in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Erdogan added that the civil servants' pay increase would also "automatically be reflected in the retirement salary. I instructed our Minister to complete this work by July."

On Tuesday, Erdogan announced a 45 percent wage hike for 700,000 public workers, raising the minimum monthly public worker wage to 15,000 Turkish liras ($768).