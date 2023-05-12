TÜRKİYE
Erdogan announces raise in minimum wage of Turkish civil servants
The minimum civil servant wage will reach 22,000 Turkish liras in July, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President and Leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the crowd during election rally in Ankara, Türkiye. Photo: AA / AA
May 12, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Ankara would raise the minimum monthly civil servants wage to 22,000 Turkish liras ($1.124).

"We will arrange the minimum wage raises for civil servants not less than the minimum public worker wage. In July, the minimum civil servant wage will reach 22,000 Turkish liras," Erdogan said in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Erdogan added that the civil servants' pay increase would also "automatically be reflected in the retirement salary. I instructed our Minister to complete this work by July."

On Tuesday, Erdogan announced a 45 percent wage hike for 700,000 public workers, raising the minimum monthly public worker wage to 15,000 Turkish liras ($768).

SOURCE:TRT World
