TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye: Agreement on extending Black Sea grain deal nearing
The parties have agreed to continue four-way talks to finalise an agreement, according to Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar
Türkiye: Agreement on extending Black Sea grain deal nearing
Akar also said an agreement was reached on the return to Türkiye of six Turkish merchant vessels currently in Ukrainian ports. Photo: AA / AA
May 12, 2023

Parties to the Black Sea grain deal are approaching an agreement on extending it after two days of talks in Istanbul between Ukrainian, Russian, Turkish and United Nations officials.

"We are heading toward an agreement on the extension of the grain deal," Türkiye's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement released by the ministry on Friday.

The parties met in Istanbul on May 10-11 for negotiations on another extension of the deal, which is due to expire next week.

The Kremlin said early on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could speak with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at short notice if needed regarding an extension of the deal, but that there were no such plans yet.

Türkiye and the UN brokered the agreement in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been worsened by Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Moscow seeks guarantees

The deal allows grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea, helping ease shortages and resulting price spikes triggered by the Russian offensive on the breadbasket nation.

So far, more than 30 million tonnes of grain were transported to those in need under the deal.

But Russia has not committed to a third renewal before the deal expires on May 18.

Moscow demands guarantees that its demands, including the removal of obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports, are met by the deadline in order to renew the deal.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us