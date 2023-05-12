Kenyan authorities on Friday exhumed the highest number of bodies in a single day so far from a mass burial site linked to a doomsday cult.

Police dug out 29 bodies, including those of 12 children, from Shakahola forest in Kilifi in the country's coastal region. At least 179 people believed to be members of the Good News International Church have so far been confirmed dead.

The number of missing persons reported to have been members of the church is about 600 according to Kenya Red cross and the authorities are fearing for the worst.

Police are holding head of the church, Paul Mackenzie, and his wife in custody. He is reported to have instructed followers to starve to death in order to gain salvation ahead of an imminent end of the world.

Local reports quote detectives as saying investigations will shift to the couple's homestead where they suspect more bodies could be found.

Government chief pathologist previously said most death appeared to be as a result of either starvation, strangulation or being bludgeoned to death. The second phase of exhumation started this week after they were suspended due to bad weather.

Kenyan authorities have admitted to failure to protect victims and President William Ruto has appointed a commission of inquiry to probe lapses that contributed to the deaths. The inquiry will also review regulations on the operations of religious organisations.