AFRICA
Somali army kills 44 al-Shabaab militants
The operation that killed 44 al-Shabaab militants on Friday night was conducted by the Somalian army and foreign partners, the government said.
Al-Shabaab militants have cause a security challenge to Somalia and the neighbouring countries. Photo: AP / AP
May 13, 2023

By Brian Okoth

The Somalian army on Friday night killed 44 al-Shabaab militants in the southern region of Lower Shabelle, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has said.

According to NISA, the army had received credible information that the suspected militants had grouped to plot attacks on civilians at Ali Fuuto area in Kurtunwarey district.

“The operation destroyed the terrorists’ strongholds where they were regrouping and storing weapons at the time of sting operation,” a statement by Somalia’s Information ministry said.

The government said it “remains committed to targeting all al-Shabaab militants” in its quest to “rid the country of terrorism”.

The May 12 operation comes three months after the Somali government reportedly killed more than 300 al-Shabaab militants in the country’s south and central regions.

The February operation was conducted in Hiiraan, Hirshabelle State; Mudug in Galmudug State and lower Jubba region in Jubaland State.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
