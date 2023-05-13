AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rwandese woman to serve life in jail for husband’s murder
The prosecution in Rwanda said the convict, Assoumpta Mutatsineza, had confessed to killing her spouse because she wasn’t feeling loved in her marriage.
Rwandese woman to serve life in jail for husband’s murder
According to the prosecution, the murder took place on November 21, 2022. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
May 13, 2023

A 25-year-old Rwandese woman will serve life in jail after a court in the capital city, Kigali, found her guilty of her husband’s murder.

Assoumpta Mutatsineza plotted and executed the murder of her spouse, Theogene Twagirayezu, on November 21, 2022, the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court ruled on Friday.

The court heard that Mutatsineza had previously attempted to poison her partner, including on November 19, but wasn’t successful.

On November 21, she conspired with her lover, Alphonse Uyisenga, to fatally assault Twagirayezu, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) said in court.

The presiding judge, in her ruling, said that the suspects played different roles in the murder, and that they would face separate sentences, Rwanda’s The New Times reports.

The main suspect, Mutatsineza, had in May confessed to killing her spouse before recanting her confession, the prosecution said.

According to the prosecution’s testimony, the suspect claimed she wasn’t feeling loved in her marriage, and that was why she murdered her partner.

Mutatsineza allegedly conspired with Uyisenga to kill Twagirayezu so that they could formalise their affair, the court heard.

The key suspect was alleged to have sought the services of one Vianney Rubabaza to murder her husband.

Police established that Twagirayezu was killed in his bedroom in Kicukiro Village, Nyarugenge district. Postmortem indicated he had been hit in the head using a blunt object, and had also been stabbed.

Whereas Mutatsineza will serve life in jail, her co-accused were given varying sentences.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us