TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Polls open in Türkiye for presidential, parliamentary elections
Voters from across the country will head to their respective polling stations to exercise their democratic right.
Polls open in Türkiye for presidential, parliamentary elections
Polls will close at 5 pm local time and the first results are expected to start coming in shortly after that. / Photo: AA
May 14, 2023

Polls have opened across Türkiye on Sunday morning for the country's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking another term in office, while the opposition candidates are Kemal Kilicdaroglu of Nation's Alliance and Sinan Ogan of Ata Alliance.

The Supreme Election Board (YSK) announced earlier that more than 64 million citizens are eligible to vote in the elections on 14 May, including more than 3 million voters abroad.

The polls will close at 5 P.M. local time, and the first results are expected to start coming in shortly after that.

Voters in Türkiye need to show their identity cards or other official identification documents at polling stations. Then, each voter is given two separate ballot papers, one for the presidential election and one for the parliamentary election. Voters mark their ballot papers in the booth and then place in envelopes.

According to the Turkish electoral body, voters are not allowed to take any photos or videos inside the booth, and they leave their mobile phone outside.

After voting ends, the ballots cast for the presidential candidates are counted first in the presence of balloting committee which consists of the members of the Turkish election body and political parties as well as citizens who wish to remain there.

All citizens can vote

The Turkish electoral body has taken steps to make voting easier for all citizens, regardless of their physical abilities.

For those who are unable to leave their homes or hospital beds, mobile ballot boxes are set up. These boxes are brought to the voter's location, so they can cast their vote privately.

Alternatively, voters can be transported to ballot boxes with the help of ambulances for free. The electoral body has also provided special voting templates for visually impaired citizens. These templates have large print and Braille, so that visually impaired citizens can vote independently and confidentially.

These initiatives ensure that all citizens can participate in the democratic process with dignity.

Expat votes have been brought to Türkiye by airmail and they will be counted at the same time as the votes cast in Türkiye. Balloting at customs gates began on April 27 and ended on May 9.

In general elections, a political party must receive 7 percent of the votes nationwide for any of its candidates to win a seat in parliament. Only the alliance needs to pass the 7-percent threshold in order for the parties to claim seats in parliament.

In election day news media organisations are not allowed to broadcast any political advertising, predictions or comments about the elections until 06.00 p.m. (1500GMT). Between 06.00 P.M. (1500GMT) and 09.00 P.M. (1800GMT), media outlets will only be able to publish official announcements about the elections issued by the Supreme Election Council.

While selling alcoholic beverages will be banned from 06.00 A.M. (0300GMT) to 00.00 P.M. (2100GMT), the consumption of alcoholic beverages will also be prohibited in public places.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us