The Supreme Election Council (YSK) has declared the presidential election will head to a run-off vote on May 28 after no candidate secured the minimum 50 percent required to win during the first round.

Currently, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.51 percent of the vote while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu of Nation's Alliance secured 44.88 percent.

Meanwhile, Sinan Ogan of Ata Alliance secured 5.17 percent and Muharrem Ince secured 0.44 percent but had withdrawn from the race.

The runoff will be between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu as the two secured the highest percentage of votes.

The polls opened at 8:00 AM (0500 GMT) and closed at 5:00 PM (1400 GMT) on Sunday. Media organisations were barred from reporting partial results until an embargo was lifted at 6:30 PM (1530 GMT) by YSK.

1241 GMT — Presidential race to go to runoff, YSK officially announces

YSK Head Ahmet Yener has announced that Türkiye’s presidential election will heads to a run-off vote on May 28 after no candidate secured the minimum 50 percent required to win during the first round.

"The number of domestic ballot boxes in the country was opened by 100 percent, the participation rate was 88.92 percent and 52.69 percent abroad," he said.

0150 GMT — Latest parliamentary vote results

Here are the latest results with 97.88 percent of the vote counted:

• People's Alliance: 49.30 percent

• Nation's Alliance: 35.22 percent

0122 GMT — Elections reflected nation's will: Communications Directorate

Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections once again reflected the nation's will, the country’s communications director has said.

May 14 was once again the day "when the will of this esteemed nation" was manifested, said Fahrettin Altun on Twitter.

"Our nation has spoken and pointed out the way to go. By sharing in solidarity and in peace, we will grow together and will set an example to the world," Altun wrote.

2313 GMT — We are well ahead in elections: Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he has a "clear lead" in the Turkish presidential elections.

Addressing his supporters at the AK Party's headquarters in the capital Ankara, he said that both domestic and foreign votes were still being counted, adding preliminary results show "we are far ahead."

He said he has won around 2.6 million more votes than his closest competitor, adding the number will increase in the final results.

Erdogan said the country has completed another "festival of democracy" with May 14 elections, adding the country has witnessed one of highest turnouts in the nation's history.

"People who gave the majority to our alliance in parliament will surely side with stability in the presidential election," Erdogan added.

1950 GMT — YSK chief Yener says 'no disruption or delay in the data entry'

YSK Chairman Yener has told reporters that "there is no disruption or delay in the data entry of the YSK at the moment."

He also said that the YSK data is shared with political parties instantly

1930 GMT — Latest parliamentary results with 75.25 percent of votes counted

• People's Alliance: 50.99 percent

• Nation's Alliance: 34.25 percent

1919 GMT — Kilicdaroglu says 'don't leave the ballot boxes'

Presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance and CHP Chairman Kilicdaroglu has said "ballot box observers and our officials in the election boards should never leave where they are."

"We will not sleep tonight," Kilicdaroglu said in a statement on his social media account.

1910 GMT — Erdogan tweets elections 'expression of Türkiye's democratic maturity'

President Erdogan has tweeted that the elections were carried out "with ease and simplicity" and "is an expression of Türkiye's democratic maturity."

"While the elections have passed in such a positive and democratic atmosphere, hastily attempting to announce the results while vote counting is still ongoing would constitute a usurpation of the national will," Erdogan said.

"We are pleased that the continued counting of votes reflects the will of our people. I request all my colleagues and companions to not leave the ballot boxes until the results are officially finalised, no matter what happens," he added.

1845 GMT — Latest parliamentary results with 62.23 percent of votes counted

• People's Alliance: 52.09 percent

• Nation's Alliance: 33.44 percent

1815 GMT — Latest parliamentary results with 49.85 percent of votes counted

• People's Alliance: 53.25 percent

• Nation's Alliance: 32.59 percent

1730 GMT — Omer Celik: Vote count 'proceeding transparently'

The governing AK Party's spokesperson Omer Celik says the vote-counting process is proceeding transparently.

"Our greatest wealth is having a functioning democracy," said Celik, who claimed the spokesman for the opposition alliance and some mayors "tried to distort the data" provided by Anadolu Agency before the results were finalised.

"We respect the legal mechanisms, the counting process and the authority of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), which will announce the results."

1730 GMT — Latest parliamentary results with 29.57 percent of votes counted

• People's Alliance: 55.71 percent

• Nation's Alliance: 30.57 percent

1645 GMT — Latest parliamentary vote results

Votes are being counted for the Turkish parliamentary elections. Here are the latest results with 13.19 percent of the vote counted:

• People's Alliance: 60.19 percent

• Nation's Alliance: 26.78 percent

1535 GMT— Ban on broadcasting election results lifts

The Turkish Supreme Election Council (YSK) has lifted the ban on broadcasting election results as of 6:30 pm local time (15:30 GMT), YSK chairman Ahmet Yener told reporters in the capital Ankara.

1500 GMT — Voting closes, counting begins

Polls have officially closed and vote counting has begun in Türkiye’s presidential, parliamentary elections.

1422 GMT — YSK Chairman: "no negative situation reflected in our Board so far"

YSK Chairman Yener stated that the voting procedures in the General Elections for the President and the 28th Term Member of Parliament have been concluded, and that there has been no negative reflection to the Board so far.

In a written statement, Yener stated that a party observer and two citizens died of a heart attack during the voting process across the country, and expressed his condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives.

1420 GMT — Erdogan leaves Istanbul, heads to AK Party HQ

TRT World Correspondent Andrew Hopkins is in Ankara at the AK Party Headquarters and says the mood is calm as everyone awaits initial results. Erdogan has left Istanbul and is expected at the party headquarters soon, according to Hopkins.

At the CHP Party Headquarters, TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah says the mood is optimistic.

1145 GMT — Voter turnout expected to surpass 90 percent threshold

TRT World’s correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz in Ankara says there is a high voter turnout in Ankara and in Türkiye in general.

In 1987 voter turnout was at 93.3 percent and in 2018 it was at 86.2 percent.

Yavuz says voter turnout this year is expected to surpass the 90 percent threshold.

Diaspora voting also increased from 50 percent in 2018 to 53 percent this year.

1130 GMT — A 112-year-old voter casts ballot

Gullu Dogan, the oldest resident of Gumushane, at 112 years old, decided to exercise her voting rights alongside her children and grandchildren at the local polling station.

Despite having the convenience of casting her vote through a mobile ballot box, she opted to personally attend the election.

0830 GMT — Presidential candidate Ogan votes

Presidential candidate of ATA Alliance, Sinan Ogan, voted in Ankara with his wife Gokcen Ogan. He called on citizens to celebrate the elections together.

"I wish this election to bring prosperity to our country and our nation. I call on all our citizens to please cast their votes. Let's have this election together as a celebration peacefully. I am very excited. I thank everyone."

0830 GMT — Turkish president votes

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cast his vote in the country's presidential and parliamentary elections.

“The voting process continues across the country without any problems. Our citizens in the earthquake region are also voting with great enthusiasm. We did not encounter any problems in that region too,” Erdogan told reporters after casting his vote in Istanbul's Uskudar district.

He wished a “good future for our country and Turkish democracy".

0800 GMT — Opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu votes

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has voted in the elections.

Kilicdaroglu cast his vote in the Arjantin Primary School in Ankara.

0500 GMT — Polls open in Türkiye for presidential, parliamentary elections

Polls have opened across Türkiye on Sunday morning for the country's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking another term in office, while the opposition candidates are Kemal Kilicdaroglu of Nation's Alliance and Sinan Ogan of Ata Alliance.

The Supreme Election Board (YSK) announced earlier that more than 64 million citizens are eligible to vote in the elections on 14 May, including more than 3 million voters abroad.

The polls will close at 5:00 PM local time and the first results are expected to start coming in shortly after that.