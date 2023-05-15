AFRICA
Kenyan president apologises for doomsday cult deaths
The death toll linked to a doomsday cult has hit 201 with more than 600 people still missing.
The authorities continue to exhume bodies from burial sites in Shakahola forest in the coastal area  / Others
May 15, 2023

Kenyan president has publicly apologised for deaths linked to a doomsday cult that has claimed 201 victims as more bodies continue to be dug up at a forest in the coastal region.

More than 600 people thought to have been members of the Christian cult are still missing.

Lapses by police, the intelligence agency and local administrators were to blame for failure to prevent the deaths, President William Ruto said on Sunday night in a televised interview with local media

"I am taking responsibility that, as the president, these (deaths) should not have happened. For that, I truly say, I'm sorry," he said.

The bodies are believed to be those of followers of a local Christian preacher, Paul Mackenzie, who is alleged to have instructed them to starve to death to gain salvation. Children were targeted first, with women and men to follow, according to reports.

Mackenzie was arrested last month and remains in police custody together with his wife. The mass burial sites were found in his expansive forestated land in Kilifi county and police said he could face terrorism-related charges

President Ruto promised to visit the burial sites once investigations were completed.

"Some people who are responsible for this failure on the part of the government will have to give an account," he said.

A commission of inquiry has been formed to investigate how the victims were lured to their deaths and abuse of human rights in churches. But some clergymen have expressed reservations on possible policing of the church.

"We want to establish, (together) with religious leaders, how they can agree on a mechanism that makes sure criminals and crooks do not take advantage of religion and faith to cause harm," President Ruto said.

Kenyan is a religious society and preachers promising miracle healings and financial breakthrough draw huge numbers of congregants.

