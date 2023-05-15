AFRICA
Sudan rivals in blame game over church attack
The worshippers were attacked on Sunday in the capital, Khartoum, during mass at a Coptic church.
  Shelling and airstrikes continue to pound parts of Khartoum    / Photo: AFP
May 15, 2023

Sudan's waring sides blamed each other over an attack on worshippers on Sunday in the capital, Khartoum, during mass at a Coptic church.

The military said said in a statement that paramilitary forces "fired bullets at Christian worshippers" at the Mar Girgis (St George) Church.

Fighting between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since last month has killed hundreds and left nearly a million displaced. Talks backed by the US and Saudi Arabia are ongoing in the Saudi port city of Jeddah but have yet to yield a ceasefire.

The RSF blamed the army for the attack which "led to serious injuries among church worshippers". It called for an independent investigation into the incident.

Shelling and airstrikes continue to pound parts of Khartoum with little sign that warring military factions were ready to back down in the month-long conflict.

Previous bids by the UN and Sudan's neighbours to pause the conflict failed to take hold.

A recent agreement brokered by Saudi and US mediators does not amount to a truce but provides for the safe passage of urgent humanitarian aid and commits to the protection of civilians in the fighting.

