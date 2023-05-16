Comoros has said it would resume accepting nationals returning "voluntarily" from the neighbouring French island of Mayotte, AFP reports.

The announcement comes after tension flared between Comoros and Mayotte following France’s announcement that it would begin deporting thousands of illegal Comoros migrants living in Mayotte.

In April, Comoros, an archipelago, only 238 km away from Mayotte said it would be unable to deal with the large numbers of repatriated migrants and suspended docking boats from Mayotte.

The deportation announcement triggered clashes between youths and security forces in Mayotte and fueled political tensions with the Comoros.

Already, around half of Mayotte's roughly 350,000-strong population is estimated to be foreign, most of them Comorian.

The union of Comoros which comprises of three islands and Mayotte were once protectorates under France until Comorian authorities unilaterally declared their independence on July 6, 1975.

Mayotte, however, chose to remain under France even after a second referendum was organised in 1975.

But their connecting links are ancient. Families are scattered over the four islands in the region. Marriages across the archipelago are frequent, and cultural and commercial exchanges are numerous.

Comoros' announcement to re-take migrants returning on a "voluntary" basis now appear to have thawed tensions.

Government spokesman Houmed Msaidie told a news conference that mechanisms to identify voluntary departures will be put in place.

Last week President Emmanuel Macron and Azali Assoumani met in Paris to ease the situation between both countries.

Despite being France's poorest department, Mayotte has French infrastructure and welfare, making it a tempting destination for Comorans living in poverty.

Many pay smugglers to make the dangerous, sometimes deadly sea crossing to Mayotte -- 70 kilometres (45 miles) away at the closest point -- on rickety fishing boats.