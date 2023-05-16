TÜRKİYE
May 14 success must be crowned with greater victory in runoff: Erdogan
Ahead of the May 28 presidential runoff election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his People's Alliance puts the national will and the nation at the centre of its politics.
Erdogan’s People’s Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second-round runoff on May 28. / Photo: AA
May 16, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to win a landslide victory in the May 28 presidential runoff election. “Now is the time to crown the success we achieved on May 14 with a greater victory,” Erdogan said on Twitter.

Millions of voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect the country’s president and members of its 600-seat parliament. Erdogan’s People’s Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second-round runoff on May 28, though Erdogan took the lead in round one.

Erdogan and his closest competitor Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, will face off in round two.

"We are an alliance that puts the national will and the love of serving the country, and the nation at the centre of its politics," Erdogan said.

He added that they can only repay the debt of gratitude to the nation by working harder.

"Türkiye expects service from us, it expects action. Our nation expects us to meet its goals," he said.

