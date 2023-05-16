AFRICA
Seven killed after mining pit collapses in Ghana
The Ghanaian government says it has launched an investigation to establish the cause of the accident that claimed the lives of seven people.
There were more than ten people in the mining pit when it caved in on Monday. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 16, 2023

By Brian Okoth

At least seven people have been confirmed dead after a mining pit collapsed in Ghana’s eastern region on Monday.

Ghana’s National Disaster Management Organisation said the incident occurred at the Korle Teye site in Birim North district, 190 kilometres northwest of the capital Accra.

The organisation’s regional operations director, Alfred Agyemang, said on Tuesday that three people were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There were more than ten people in the mining pit when it caved in, authorities said.

Bodies of the seven victims were taken to a morgue in the eastern Ghana region as an investigation into the cause of the accident commences.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
