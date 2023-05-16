By Brian Okoth

The Government of Niger has begun facilitating the return of some 18,000 citizens who fled the western part of the country during militant attacks.

Moussa Douma, the Mayor of Ayorou town where thousands had sought refuge, told AFP that some of the displaced persons had already returned to their homes.

"Some started heading back by themselves a couple of days ago, and this morning a voluntary return operation was launched,” Douma said on Monday.

He further revealed that “armed forces were deployed” to the troubled area ahead of the mass return.

The mayor further said that the government was providing aid in the form of boat fuel, food and shelter.

During past attacks, militants killed several people and drove out thousands in Dessa district.

The attackers also managed to divide the Djerma and Fulani communities, triggering mistrust and tensions among members of the two groups who live near River Niger.

Niger’s Interior minister, Hamadou Adamou Souley, said in a statement that that the government was doing everything possible to restore peace in the affected areas.