AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Head of Libya's rival government replaced
Fathi Bashagha was appointed as prime minister in early 2022.
Head of Libya's rival government replaced
Bashagha's appointment has triggered a dispute with the head of the UN recognised Tripoli government in 2022. / Photo: AP
May 17, 2023

Libya's eastern-based parliament has voted to suspend its appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, according to the parliament spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq.

On Tuesday, it was announced his finance minister Osama Hamada would be assigned his duties and there would be an investigation into Bashagha.

The parliament appointed Bashagha in 2022 but he has proven unable to enter the capital Tripoli or take over from Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who rejected his appointment.

Bashagha told AFP in July that he planned to take office in Tripoli "in the coming days." His efforts ended in clashes between factions aligned with him and others aligned with Dbeibah, and he has had to operate outside Tripoli with no control of state finances.

Since his failed attempts to force Dbeibah out, Bashagha has been based in the central city of Sirte.

Dbeibah was appointed as part of a United Nations-backed peace process to end more than a decade of violence and with the aim of holding elections that year, but the vote was cancelled amid disputes over the rules.

The eastern-backed administration argued Dbeibah had outlived his mandate, but he refused to hand over power before elections.

Abdoulaye Bathily, head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya last month said there was a "historic opportunity" to tackle the political crisis in Libya following consultations between political, security and other figures.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us