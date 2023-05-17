Police in Kenya have impounded a consignment of expired powdered milk which they suspect was intended to be re distributed to the public.

The raid which was conducted by the Commercial Crimes Unit of the police, recovered over 1,500 bags of the expired milk on Tuesday. The consignment is estimated at over half a million dollars.

According to a Twitter post by the Director of Criminal investigations DCI, police could trace the expired products to a shipment that was earlier condemned unfit for human consumption at the port of Mombasa, Kenya.

"Detectives are currently on a manhunt for the mastermind behind the high-level scheme which would have had devastating consequences on the health of Kenyans, had the powdered milk found its way to the local market," they added.

The police who were working on a tip-off from a ‘concerned’ citizen through a hot-line to their offices, recovered the shipment in 25kg bags that had the labels and details of the expiry date removed.

The milk was immediately tested and declared unfit for human consumption by the Kenya Bureau of Standrads.