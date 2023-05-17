By Coletta Wanjohi

The Russia-Ukraine war is in its 15th month, with no clear end in sight.

Several neutrals have sought to mediate in the conflict that has left Ukraine and parts of Russia shattered.

Africa is the latest mediator seeking to midwife a truce between the warring nations.

On Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Africa had sent its frontmen to Russia and Ukraine in efforts to intervene in the prolonged war.

The team comprises heads of state from Zambia, Senegal, Republic of Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.

“I agreed with both President [Vladimir] Putin and President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy to commence with preparations for engagements with the African heads of state,” Ramaphosa told journalists recently.

Ugandan lawyer and conflict resolution expert, David Matsanga, says it would take a “miracle” for Africa to successfully mediate the war in Ukraine.

“What they are seeking to do is a waste of time, an exercise in futility,” he told TRT Afrika.

According to Matsanga, the solution lies with the United Nations Security Council, “where Russia and the United States are permanent members”.

“Bringing an end to the war in Ukraine does not need African countries’ intervention,” he said.

The Black Sea grain deal

The ongoing war in Ukraine has seriously affected the global food supply, as both Ukraine and Russia export large amounts of sunflower oil, wheat and maize.

The African Development Bank says that the conflict has led to a shortage of about 30 million tonnes of grain in Africa.

There is an international agreement in which Ukraine is allowed to export millions of tonnes of grain through the Black Sea despite the ongoing fight with Russia.

The United Nations and Türkiye on Wednesday extended by two months the agreement, popularly known as the Black Sea grain deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Edward Wanyonyi, a researcher in security and development studies, says the grain deal has immensely benefited Africa.

“Africa would experience higher food insecurity if it were not for the grain deal,” he said.

The United Nations says some 30.3 million tonnes of grain and foodstuffs has been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea deal, including 625,000 tonnes in World Food Programme vessels for aid operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Yemen.

The initial Black Sea grain deal was to end on May 18, but with the extension made, benefiting nations can breathe a sigh of relief.

But a long-lasting solution is needed, and that is bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Will Africa succeed where other global powerhouses have failed? Only time will tell.