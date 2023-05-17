By Brian Okoth

The Kenyan government has suspended 27 people in connection with sneaking into the market 1,000 tonnes of expired sugar.

Kenya’s Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said President William Ruto had received information that in 2018, the officials intercepted “harmful” sugar, which was to be converted into industrial ethanol.

“The sugar consignment, comprising of (sic) 20,000 bags (each 50kgs), had been imported into the country in the year 2018 and condemned by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) for want of expiry date specification,” said Koskei.

“KEBS condemned the consignment as unfit for human consumption and directed that the consignment be reshipped and destroyed at the owner's cost. KEBS National Standards Council approved destruction through conversion of the consignment for industrial ethanol use.”

Koskei said instead of converting the sugar into ethanol, some government officials “diverted and unprocedurally released [the sugar into the market]”.

To allow for investigations, the ministers in charge of Treasury and Trade directed the suspension of 27 officials.

Those suspended include KEBS’ Managing Director Bernard Njiraini and the Director of Quality Assurance and Inspection, Geoffrey Muriira.

“In fidelity with the principles of governance, all public officers are called upon to uphold their civic duty at all times in the delivery of public good,” said Koskei.

Expired sugar is dangerous to consume because it contains harmful bacteria and mold.