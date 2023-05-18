Kenyan President William Ruto has called on Sudan’s warring generals to “stop the nonsense” as the UN warned nearly two million people could be internally displaced if the war persists.

More than 850 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 15, according to local medics.

Ruto told a Pan-African Parliament meeting on Wednesday that the generals were bombing everything including roads, bridges and hospitals and destroying airports using military hardware bought with African money.

“We need to tell those generals to stop that nonsense,” he said.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned in a statement on Wednesday that 1.8 million more are expected to be internally displaced if fighting continues.

Ruto decried the continent's inability to stop the conflict over what he termed as the African Union's lack of capacity because its peace and security efforts depend on external funding.

He said that African countries should primarily fund the African Union, whose budget is currently mainly funded by development partners, leaving Africans unable to make their own decisions.

He quoted the English saying “He who pays the piper calls the tune”.

Fighting erupted in Sudan last month after a disagreement that had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the RSF escalated.