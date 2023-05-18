AFRICA
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin confirms mediation visit by African leaders
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would be ready to listen to "any proposals" that help resolve the conflict.
May 18, 2023

The Kremlin said that a delegation from African countries hoping to present their initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine would visit Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Moscow would be ready to listen to "any proposals" that help resolve the conflict.

It comes days after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a group of six African leaders plan to travel to Ukraine and Russia "as soon as is possible" to help find a resolution to the war.

The initiative was drawn up by Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa, Ramaphosa said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had welcomed the initiative and "agreed to receive the mission and the African heads of state, in both Moscow and Kyiv.

South Africa is among several African nations that have remained non-aligned with either Russia or Ukraine in the war.

