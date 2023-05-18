By Brian Okoth

The bodies of six more people have been retrieved from a river in southern Malawi after a boat capsized on Monday.

The vessel, which had 37 people on board, hit a hippo and thereafter capsized in Shire River, which is Malawi’s largest river.

The number of those who have so far been confirmed dead in the accident are seven. On Tuesday, the body of a one-year-old child was recovered.

Police spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma said that 17 victims remain unaccounted for. Thirteen people have so far been rescued.

The victims were crossing the river to get to their farms at the Malawian border with Mozambique. when the boat they were travelling in hit a hippo.