AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Malawi boat tragedy: Six more bodies retrieved
The May 15 boat accident in southern Malawi has so far claimed the lives of seven people.
Malawi boat tragedy: Six more bodies retrieved
The boat had 37 people on board when the accident occurred on May 15. Photo: AP / AP
May 18, 2023

By Brian Okoth

The bodies of six more people have been retrieved from a river in southern Malawi after a boat capsized on Monday.

The vessel, which had 37 people on board, hit a hippo and thereafter capsized in Shire River, which is Malawi’s largest river.

The number of those who have so far been confirmed dead in the accident are seven. On Tuesday, the body of a one-year-old child was recovered.

Police spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma said that 17 victims remain unaccounted for. Thirteen people have so far been rescued.

The victims were crossing the river to get to their farms at the Malawian border with Mozambique. when the boat they were travelling in hit a hippo.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us