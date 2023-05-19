AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somalia seizes 'illegal' military equipment' at Mogadishu port
The stockpiles were found at Mogadishu's port and airport on Thursday and were said to be linked to a weapons smuggling network operating locally and abroad
Somalia seizes 'illegal' military equipment' at Mogadishu port
Somalia seized the cache at Mogadishu's port and airport. Photo / Nisa  / Others
May 19, 2023

Somalia's National Security and Intelligence Agency (Nisa) said it seized two shipments of military equipment that were apparently bound for Al-Shabab militant group.

It said the stockpiles were found at Mogadishu's port and airport on Thursday and were linked to "businessmen who had been authorized by the government to import necessary goods".

At the port, the shipment was hidden in commercial goods being imported into the country, the agency said. Four vehicles prepared to transport the equipment to the militant group were also seized.

Investigation relating to the shipments had led to the arrest of 10 people linked to a weapons smuggling network operating locally and abroad, a statement by Nisa said.

""Our agency has been following the activities of these individuals in Somalia and outside Somalia. It has been following their involvement in this smuggling network. Fortunately, all of them are in custody, and none has escaped," Defence Minister Mohamed Ali Haga is quoted as saying by news agencies.

No details were offered on the contents of the seized shipments, their origin or the identities of those involved.

The troubled Horn of Africa nation has witnessed a surge in attacks as government forces and allied militias wage a declared "all-out" war against the al-Qaeda-linked militants.

The army and local militias known as "Macawisley" have retaken chunks of territory in the central Galmudug and Hirshabelle states in an operation backed by US air strikes and an African Union force.

Al Shabab remains entrenched in parts of rural central and southern Somalia.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us