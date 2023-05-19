AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Wealthy G7 nations owe $13 trillion in unpaid aid to poor nations
Oxfam says G7 meeting was happening at a time billions of workers face pay cuts and rises in the prices of basics like food.
Wealthy G7 nations owe $13 trillion in unpaid aid to poor nations
Oxfam has protested over the hunger crisis in East Africa, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit in Japan, London / Photo: Reuters
May 19, 2023

The world's wealthiest countries, Group of Seven nations, owe the poor ones $13 trillion in unpaid development aid and climate change pledges, British Charity Oxfam said.

Instead of fulfilling their commitment, they have been demanding poor nations to pay $232 million a day in debt repayments, the charity said.

“Wealthy G7 countries like to cast themselves as saviors but what they are is operating a deadly double standard —they play by one set of rules while their former colonies are forced to play by another," said Oxfam Executive Director Amitabh Behar said in a statement.

"This has to stop. It’s time to call the G7’s hypocrisy for what it is: an attempt to dodge responsibility and maintain the neo-colonial status quo."

Leaders of Group of Seven nations are meeting in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima.

They are likely to discuss efforts to strengthen the global economy and address rising prices that are squeezing families and government budgets around the world, particularly in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Oxfam said the meeting was happening at a time billions of workers face pay cuts and rises in the prices of basics like food.

"Global hunger has risen for a fifth consecutive year, while extreme wealth and extreme poverty have increased simultaneously for the first time in 25 years," it said.

It urged the wealthy nations to cancel debts of poor countries that need it and meet their commitment to provide $100 billion annually to help poorer countries cope with climate change.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us