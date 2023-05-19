SPORTS
Senegal, Morocco clash in U-17 CAF final
Senegal and Morocco will play on Friday night at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria at 10pm local time (9pm, GMT).
  Senegal's U -17 head coach Saliou Dia  is confident his team will make history in the CAF final against Morocco.  Photo: CAF / Others
May 19, 2023

Senegal and Morocco are heading for a showdown later Friday in the finals of the 2023 Under17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algiers, Algeria.

Senegal triumphed in the semi-final against Burkina Faso after winning a tension-soaked penalty shoot-out, 5 – 4 at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba, Algeria.

It was the same fate for Morocco, who had to scale a penalty shoot-out, scoring 6-5 against Mali to progress to the final.

This is the first time the Senegalese U-17 team will get to the final, but Morocco has won the tournament four times.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
