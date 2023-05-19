Senegal and Morocco are heading for a showdown later Friday in the finals of the 2023 Under17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algiers, Algeria.

Senegal triumphed in the semi-final against Burkina Faso after winning a tension-soaked penalty shoot-out, 5 – 4 at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba, Algeria.

It was the same fate for Morocco, who had to scale a penalty shoot-out, scoring 6-5 against Mali to progress to the final.

This is the first time the Senegalese U-17 team will get to the final, but Morocco has won the tournament four times.