Turkish diaspora to vote at foreign missions, customs gates in run-off vote
Voting will begin on May 20 at ballot boxes in 73 countries for run-off presidential election, and continue until May 24. Voting at customs gates will go on until May 28.
Members of the Overseas District Election Board classify votes cast abroad by Turkish expats at ATO Congresium Hall in Ankara, Turkiye on May 12, 2023. / Photo: AA Archive
May 19, 2023

Voting for the second round of Türkiye’s presidential election will begin on Saturday at the country's foreign missions and customs gates.

Ballot boxes will be set up at 167 points by Türkiye's 151 representatives in 73 countries for the election, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Voting overseas will continue until May 24. Those who want to vote at the custom gates will be able to cast a ballot until May 28.

Once the process ends, the ballots will be brought to Türkiye by diplomatic couriers under high security.

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s People’s Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round on May 28.

In the first round held on May 14, no candidate won an outright majority, although Erdogan was leading.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition CHP and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the run-off vote.​​​​​​​

