Cairo giants Al Ahly have advanced to a fourth successive African Champions League final.

This followed a comfortable aggregate victory over Esperance of Tunisia after a 1-0 home win in second leg of their semi-final tie on Friday.

Hussein El Shahat scored after 22 minutes, with a clever chip over the goalkeeper from an acute angle, to ensure a 4-0 aggregate triumph after Al Ahly had won 3-0 away in Tunis in the first leg.

The Egyptian club have won Africa’s top club competition a record 10 times and were runners-up on another five occasions.

They won in 2020 and 2021 but last year were beaten in the final by Wydad Casablanca.

The final is played over two legs next month with the first game in Cairo on June 4 and the return in either Casablanca or Pretoria one week later.

The Egyptian club have bitter memories of Sundowns this season at the group stage. After drawing 2-2 in Cairo, they suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat in Pretoria.