Egypt's Al Ahly eye 11th league title after defeating Esperance in semi-final
In the final, Al Ahly will play either Morocco's Wydad or South Africa's  Mamelodi Sundowns, who play the second leg of their semi-final in Pretoria on Saturday.
Al Ahly's Hussein El Shahat celebrates scoring a goal with teammates in one of their league matches in April. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 20, 2023

Cairo giants Al Ahly have advanced to a fourth successive African Champions League final.

This followed a comfortable aggregate victory over Esperance of Tunisia after a 1-0 home win in second leg of their semi-final tie on Friday.

Hussein El Shahat scored after 22 minutes, with a clever chip over the goalkeeper from an acute angle, to ensure a 4-0 aggregate triumph after Al Ahly had won 3-0 away in Tunis in the first leg.

The Egyptian club have won Africa’s top club competition a record 10 times and were runners-up on another five occasions.

They won in 2020 and 2021 but last year were beaten in the final by Wydad Casablanca.

The final is played over two legs next month with the first game in Cairo on June 4 and the return in either Casablanca or Pretoria one week later.

The Egyptian club have bitter memories of Sundowns this season at the group stage. After drawing 2-2 in Cairo, they suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat in Pretoria.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
