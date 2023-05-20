WORLD
Oil pollution misery
A research by Nigeria’s Bayelsa state government has found evidence of serious health impact and environmental degradation due to oil activities in oil-rich communities. It named multinational oil companies, Shell and Eni, as being responsible for most of the pollution over the years. Eni has denied the allegations while Shell has not commented yet, according to Reuters news agency. The research report says Nigeria needs $12 billion to clean up the mess that continues to accumulate.
Nigeria oil / Others
May 20, 2023
