Manchester City retain English Premier League title
Manchester City were crowned English Premier League champions for the third straight season after second-placed Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Manchester City  become champions for third time in a row. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 20, 2023

Arsenal's hopes of winning the title were extinguished by Nottingham Forest, whose 1-0 win courtesy of Taiwo Awoniyi secured their top-flight status.

Eight points clear at the top just two months ago, Mikel Arteta's team have had a dismal end to the season, with their latest defeat ensuring what had become an inevitable-looking consecutive title for Manchester City.

By contrast to the visitors' despondency, Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest were celebrating a remarkable survival after reaching 37 points to guarantee safety from relegation back to the second-tier Championship where they escaped a year ago.

The game turned in the 19th minute when Arsenal's normally brilliant midfielder Martin Odegaard made a rare mistake to give possession to Morgan Gibbs-White who drove forward before finding A woniyi to poke the ball home and spark wild scenes.

Predictably, Arsenal dominated possession but were unable to make it count, with Gabriel Jesus thwarted several times by the excellent Keylor Navas in goal for the hosts. Forest played on the counter-attack, also carving out a string of chances.

The result put Arsenal second on 81 points with one game remaining, while Manchester City have 85 points and three matches left starting at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

Forest are 16th and six points clear of the bottom three, ensuring them a second year in the Premier League after a miserable 23-year absence.

This is the fifth time Manchester City have won the Premier League in six seasons

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
