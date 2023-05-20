The Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a seven-day humanitarian truce and ceasefire, two negotiation sources told Reuters news agency on Saturday.

The new agreement will take effect after 48 hours, the sources added.

It includes allowing armed groups involved in the conflict to evacuate hospitals and facilitating the repair of facilities serving the public.

The US State Department published joint statements signed by the Sudanese army and RSF on the short-term cease-fire and agreements.

"In Jeddah, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed the first ceasefire since the conflict began. It is past time to silence the guns and allow unhindered humanitarian access. I implore both sides to uphold this agreement — the eyes of the world are watching," Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted.

Similar ceasefires in the past were not honoured by the warring parties.

At least 850 civilians have been killed and more than 3,300 injured in fighting between the army and the RSF since April 15, according to local medics.

Air strikes hit outer areas of the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Friday night and Saturday morning, as fighting that has trapped civilians in a humanitarian crisis and displaced more than a million people entered it's sixth week.

The fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has led to a collapse in law and order with looting that both sides blame the other for. Stocks of food, cash, and essentials are rapidly dwindling.

Air strikes were reported by eyewitnesses in southern Omdurman and northern Bahri, the two cities that lie across the Nile from Khartoum, forming Sudan's "triple capital." Some of the strikes took place near the state broadcaster in Omdurman, the eyewitnesses said.

Eyewitnesses in Khartoum said that the situation was relatively calm, although sporadic gunshots could be heard, Reuters news agency reports.

The conflict, which began on April 15, has displaced almost 1.1 million people internally and into neighbouring countries.

Some 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 injured, according to the World Health Organization.

Talks sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah have not been fruitful, and the two sides have accused each other of violating multiple ceasefire agreements.

"We faced heavy artillery fire early this morning, the whole house was shaking," Sanaa Hassan, a 33-year-old living in the al-Salha neighborhood of Omdurman, told Reuters by phone.

"It was terrifying, everyone was lying under their beds. What's happening is a nightmare," she said.

The RSF members are said to be embedded in residential districts, drawing almost continual air strikes by the regular armed forces.

In recent days ground fighting has flared once again in the cities of Nyala and Zalenjei in Darfur region.

Both sides blamed each other in statements late on Friday for sparking the fighting in Nyala, one of the country's largest cities, which had for weeks been relatively calm due to a locally-brokered truce.