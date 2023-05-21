A seven-day humanitarian ceasefire is due to take effect in Sudan on Monday. The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces signed the latest deal in Saudi Arabia to allow for humanitarian activities including hospital evacuations and repair of key civilian infrastructure.

Previous ceasefire announcements were largely violated by the warring parties. This time, they have again promised compliance.

The army led by general Abdel Fatah al Burhan has confirmed the seven-day ceasefire deal with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), saying the agreement would be limited to arrangements for a truce to protect civilians and hospitals and did not address political issues.

"Your armed forces announces its commitment to the text of the agreement and hopes that the rebel militia will do the same," the army spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday, referring to the RSF.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under the command of Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo popularly known as Hamedti has also issued a statement saying it ''acknowledges and welcomes the signing of the Jeddah Agreement'' and thanked Saudi Arabia and the US who are facilitating talks between the warring parties.

It says ''this temporary ceasefire is aimed at facilitating aid to civilians and ensuring the operation of essential services such as water, electricity, and telecommunications.''

The paramilitary assured that it is ''committed to observing the ceasefire'' as well as as ''facilitating the distribution of humanitarian aid. We will also work to open safe passages for civilians, reducing the burden faced by our people.''

Ahead of the commencement of the truce implementation, sporadic fighting was reported in the capital Khartoum on Sunday, Reuters news agency reports.

The ceasefire is due to come into effect on Monday evening. It includes mandating the armed groups involved in the conflict to evacuate hospitals and facilitating the repair of facilities serving the public.

At least 850 civilians have been killed and more than 3,300 injured in fighting between the army and the RSF since April 15, according to local medics. More than one million people have also been displaced according to aid agencies.

There have been growing calls for the army and the rival RSF group to respect the latest ceasefire and continue dialogue to resolve the deadly conflict.

It is still unclear whether they will heed the appeals given they ignored previous calls.

Millions of civilians still trapped

The war erupted in Khartoum on April 15 over plans for the generals, who seized full power in a 2021 coup, to sign up to a transition towards elections under a civilian government.

Burhan and Hemedti had held the top positions on Sudan's ruling council since former leader Omar al-Bashir was overthrown during a 2019 popular uprising.

The Jeddah talks focused on allowing in aid and restoring essential services. Mediators say further talks would be needed to seek the removal of forces from urban areas to broker a permanent peace deal with civilian involvement.

"The people of Khartoum are waiting for the truce and the opening of humanitarian corridors," said Mohamed Hamed, an activist in the capital. "The health situation is getting worse day after day."

A U.N. bulletin said 34 attacks on healthcare had been verified during the conflict, and that looting of humanitarian supplies and attacks on health facilities had continued since the two sides signed commitments to protecting aid supplies and civilian infrastructure in Jeddah on May 11.

Senior army general Yassir al-Atta told Sudan state TV that the army had been trying to remove the RSF from homes, schools and hospitals.

Millions of civilians have been trapped as the army has used air strikes and shelling to target the RSF forces that embedded themselves in residential areas early in the fighting.

Asked about calls from some tribal leaders for civilians to be armed, Atta said this was not required but residents being attacked in their homes should be able to act in self-defence. "Let them arm themselves to protect themselves, that is a natural right," he said.

Since the conflict began, unrest has flared in other parts of Sudan, especially the western region of Darfur.

Some 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 injured, according to the World Health Organization, though the true death toll is believed to be much higher.