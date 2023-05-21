AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria Imo attack: Hunt for gunmen who killed police officers
The attackers arrived in two vehicles at a checkpoint in Ngor Okpala area and engaged police officers in a shootout before escaping, police say.
Nigeria Imo attack: Hunt for gunmen who killed police officers
Imo state is among southern states in Nigeria that have been experiencing attacks linked to a separatist group / Photo: Reuters
May 21, 2023

A manhunt is underway for gunmen who opened fire and killed two police officers on a checkpoint in the southern Imo state on Saturday.

The attackers arrived in two vehicles at the checkpoint in Ngor Okpala area and engaged police officers in a shootout before escaping, police say.

"Two of our policemen lost their lives as a result of this attack, one was injured," state police spokesman Henry Okoye told TRT Afrika.

Police have seized one of the cars used in the attack after it was abandoned by the suspects, he added.

The authorities have linked the incident to a banned separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), that has been agitating for the independent state of Biafra. The group has been designated as a terrorist organisation by a court.

It comes amid heightened insecurity in the area that saw five police officers and a couple killed by gunmen last month.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us