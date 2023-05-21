A manhunt is underway for gunmen who opened fire and killed two police officers on a checkpoint in the southern Imo state on Saturday.

The attackers arrived in two vehicles at the checkpoint in Ngor Okpala area and engaged police officers in a shootout before escaping, police say.

"Two of our policemen lost their lives as a result of this attack, one was injured," state police spokesman Henry Okoye told TRT Afrika.

Police have seized one of the cars used in the attack after it was abandoned by the suspects, he added.

The authorities have linked the incident to a banned separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), that has been agitating for the independent state of Biafra. The group has been designated as a terrorist organisation by a court.

It comes amid heightened insecurity in the area that saw five police officers and a couple killed by gunmen last month.