Petition against Tinubu's win won’t be televised: Nigerian tribunal
Opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi filed petitions at the election tribunal challenging President-elect Bola Tinubu’s win in February 25 polls.
Bola Tinubu, who got 8.79 million votes, is scheduled for swearing-in as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2023. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 22, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has ruled that there won’t be a live broadcast of the case challenging President-elect Bola Tinubu’s win.

Opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had petitioned the tribunal to allow live media coverage of the proceedings.

Dismissing the applications, the tribunal made up of five jurists, said the demand by the candidates lacked merit.

Responding to Obi’s request, the tribunal stated that livestreaming has to be planned, budgeted for and conducted within certain legal provisions.

In its response to Abubakar, the tribunal said there was no legal framework or policy allowing it to grant the petitioner his wish.

“The court can only be guided and act in accordance with the practice directions and procedures approved by the President of the Court of Appeal. We cannot permit a situation that may lead to dramatisation of our proceedings,” the tribunal ruled in a unanimous decision.

The tribunal is made up of Court of Appeal judges Stephen Adah, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuoromo Ugoh and Abba Mohammed will hear the matter. Also on the panel, is Court of Appeal Chief Registrar Haruna Tsammani.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the February 25 polls after he garnered 8.79 million votes.

Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 6.98 million votes, while Obi came third with 6.1 million votes.

Both Abubakar and Obi rejected the election outcome, alleging widespread poll irregularities.

The two, consequently, joined forces with three other opposition politicians to file petitions at the tribunal.

Tinubu is scheduled for swearing-in on May 29, when he will take over from his longtime friend, Muhammadu Buhari, who has completed his two terms in office.

