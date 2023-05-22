TÜRKİYE
Third-place Ogan endorses Erdogan in Türkiye's presidential runoff vote
Sinan Ogan, candidate of ATA Alliance in the May 14 Turkish presidential election, announces his support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the runoff vote scheduled for May 28.
Third-place Ogan endorses Erdogan in Türkiye's presidential runoff vote
  "We believe that our decision is the right decision for our country and nation," says Sinan Ogan / Photo: AA  
May 22, 2023

Sinan Ogan, who came third in last week's presidential election in Türkiye, has endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the runoff vote scheduled for next Sunday, May 28.

Speaking to reporters on Monday in Ankara, Ogan said: "I declare that we will support the candidate of People's Alliance, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the second round of the presidential election."

Calling on his supporters to back Erdogan in the runoff, he said: "We had all kinds of consultations before making the last decision. We have taken this decision because we believe that our decision is the right decision for our country and nation."

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

Erdogan’s People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round on May 28.

He will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote.

Erdogan finished the first round with 49.52 percent of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu came second at 44.88 percent and Sinan Ogan of the ATA (Ancestral) Alliance got 5.17 percent.

SOURCE:TRT World
