AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan: UN envoy warns conflict could split country along ethnic lines
UN envoy for Sudan has urged the country's warring generals to honor a seven-day cease-fire starting Monday night, warning the growing ethnic dimension to the fighting risks engulfing Sudan in a prolonged conflict.
Sudan: UN envoy warns conflict could split country along ethnic lines
More than 1 million people have been displaced by the conflict. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 22, 2023

The UN special envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes has said fighting in Sudan could turn into an ethnic-driven conflict if the warring parties do not respect and extend a ceasefire that is supposed to begin Monday.

"The growing ethnicization of the conflict risks to expand and prolong it with implications for the region," Perthes told the UN Security Council on Monday.

Perthes added there were already signs the fighting could split the country along ethnic and communal lines.

"In parts of the country, fighting between the two armies or the two armed formations has sharpened into communal tensions, or triggered conflict between communities," he said.

"Warning signs of tribal mobilisation is also reported in other parts of the country, particularly in South Kordofan," he added.

Perthes called the ceasefire, agreed on Saturday and set to begin at 9:45 pm (1945 GMT) on Monday, a "welcome development," even though fighting has continued through the day Monday.

"I continue to urge the parties to honor this agreement which they signed two days ago. They must stop the fighting,'' he told the Security Council.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us