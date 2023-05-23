AFRICA
Ukrainian foreign minister starts second Africa tour with stop in Morocco
It's the first visit by a Ukrainian foreign minister to Morocco since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 30 years ago.
Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita (R) receives his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba during a visit, in Rabat on May 22, 2023. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
May 23, 2023

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba kicked off his second African tour with a visit to Moroccan capital, Rabat, in a diplomatic push to challenge Russian influence in the continent.

It's the first visit by a Ukrainian foreign minister to Morocco since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 30 years ago.

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Morocco expressed its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN member states. Ukraine presented a ten-point peace formula addressing security, nuclear issues, humanitarian concerns, environmental matters, and recovery aspects.

Bourita reiterated Morocco's position of not being directly involved in the conflict but stressed the country's concern for its impact on regional and international security and stability.

Both ministers agreed to strengthen coordination between their respective countries, with a renewed emphasis on political dialogue and economic cooperation.

Kuleba did not say which countries he would visit on his latest tour of Africa.

His first tour last October took him to Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Kenya before it was cut short when Russia launched a campaign of missile and drone strikes targeting critical infrastructure in the run-up to winter.

