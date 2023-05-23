The United Nations says the police in DR Congo used "disproportionate" force during last weekend's opposition rally in the capital Kinshasa.

This announcement coincides with the actions of the Congolese authorities that prevented leading opposition politician Moise Katumbi from traveling to the western province of Kongo-Central today, citing security reasons.

On Saturday, opposition supporters staged a demonstration in Kinshasa that quickly descended into violent clashes with security forces.

The police later said the protesters had ignored a pre-approved march itinerary.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, on Tuesday, tweeted that it condemned the "disproportionate use of force" but welcomed the arrest of officers implicated in assaulting a minor during the confrontations.

The previous day, the European Union and the United States had also expressed concerns -- while Congo's Catholic bishops conference (CENCO) slammed what it termed the "ignoble and savage repression" of the march.

The DRC is due to hold a presidential election on December 20. President Felix Tshisekedi, who came to office in 2019, is standing for re-election.