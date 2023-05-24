AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Clashes reported in Sudan's capital Khartoum on second day of ceasefire
Sudan was facing severe humanitarian pressures even before the conflict broke out on April 15, forcing more than 1.1 million people to flee their homes.
Clashes reported in Sudan's capital Khartoum on second day of ceasefire
Sporadic artillery fire still echoed in Sudan's capital Khartoum on May 24 but residents said fighting had calmed following a US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire, raising faint hopes in the embattled city.  Photo: AFP / AFP
May 24, 2023

Residents reported that clashes between rival military factions could be heard overnight in parts of Sudan's capital on May 24. Wednesday was the second full day of a week-long ceasefire designed to allow for the delivery of aid and lay the ground for a more lasting truce.

The ceasefire, which is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States as well as the warring parties, comes after five weeks of intensive warfare in the capital Khartoum and outbursts of vi olence in other areas of the country, including the western region of Darfur. It was supposed to begin at midnight on Monday.

Residents of Omdurman, one of the three cities around the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile rivers that make up Sudan's greater capital, said there had been exchanges of fire late on Tuesday in several areas.

Heavy artillery fire could be heard near the Wadi Sayidna military base on the outskirts of the capital, they said.

"We heard the sound of heavy clashes yesterday night in north Omdurman but the situation is better after the truce. Every day we have hope in the possibility th at the nightmare of the war ends," Hassan Awad, a 48-year-old university professor, told Reuters by phone.

The ceasefire brought a relative lull in fighting in Khartoum earlier on Tuesday, though there has so far been little sign of a rapid scale-up in humanitarian relief, with aid workers saying that many of the supplies and staff arriving at Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast have been awaiting security permits and guarantees.

The fighting pits Sudan's army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and erupted as plans for an internationally-backed political transition towards elections under a civilian government were set to be finalised.

More than 300,000 people have now fled Sudan to neighbouring countries, with many crossing into Chad and Egypt in the last few days, Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency, said on Wednesday.

"Donor contributions to the refugee response plan remain scarce. We need more resources, urgently, to support countries hosting refugees," he said in a tweet.

The UN says that the number of people requiring aid within Sudan has jumped to 25 million, more than half the population.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us