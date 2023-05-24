AFRICA
2 MIN READ
DRC files fresh complaints against Rwanda, M23 rebels
DRC accuses the Rwanda Defense Forces and March 23 Movement in the country's east of plundering it's natural resources.
DRC files fresh complaints against Rwanda, M23 rebels
Rwanda has denied backing M23 fighters.  / Photo: Reuters
May 24, 2023

The Democratic Republic of Congo has filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, accusing the Rwandan army and M23 rebels of plundering the natural resources in the east of the country.

The complaint by the justice ministry said: ‘’The government of the DRC remains deeply concerned about the suffering of the populations in the part of its territory affected by the acts referred to in this case.”

For over a year, M23 rebels have seized territory in North Kivu province and moved close to the regional hub of Goma, forcing more than one million people to flee their homes.

The Minister of State in charge of Justice, Rose Mutombo, who filed the complaint said the plundering is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The ICC is already investigating crimes committed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during the Second Congo War in 2004 and its aftermath, including the Ituri and Kivu conflicts.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied accusations from the DRC of backing the M23 fighters.

It is unclear if this complaint will add any new trajectory to the ongoing investigations.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan is expected to visit Kinshasa and Congolese provinces affected by rebel groups from May 28 to May 31.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us