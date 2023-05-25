By Brian Okoth

Philip Solomon, a 17-year-old Nigerian student, has been confirmed as the Guinness World Record holder for most skips on foot in under 30 seconds.

Solomon, who studies at Oyemkun Grammar School in Akure, Ondo State, set the record on January 24, 2023. He made 153 skips to break a previous record.

Guinness World Records took four months to verify the achievement and ratified it on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

“Philip was inspired by the previous holder of this record title, Rasel Islam, after seeing a video of their record attempt. He has been training to achieve the record and was honoured to attend a skipping world championship,” Guinness World Records said in a statement on its website.

Islam, the former record-holder who hails from Thakurgaon district in northwestern Bangladesh, made 145 skips on foot in under 30 seconds on January 2, 2021 to set the then-record.

Solomon, the new record-holder, now joins his compatriot, Ezekiel Gbenga, who set the record for most skips on both feet in less than one minute.

Gbenga, who also hails from Akure in southwestern Nigeria, made 265 skips to set a world record on October 31, 2022.

Guinness World Records said on its website that 16-year-old Gbenga’s feat was achieved at the Akure Stadium.

The record by the Ijapo High School student was ratified in February 2023.

No monetary reward

Breaking the Guinness World Record does not attract prize money or direct gifts.

Guinness World Records says: “As the world's unrivalled authority on record-breaking achievement, our role is to celebrate the world’s best, to inspire ordinary people and to entertain and inform.

“For these reasons, we do not pay record-breakers for their achievements or for carrying out a record title attempt. We are also unable to cover any expenses, offer sponsorship or provide equipment for anyone attempting a record.”