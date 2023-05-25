TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye vows to strengthen cooperation and solidarity with Africa
Türkiye celebrates Africa Day, marking the 60th anniversary of the African Union.
  Ankara pledges to enhance cooperation and solidarity with Africa in all aspects. / Photo: TRT Afrika   / Others
May 25, 2023

Marking Africa Day, Türkiye has pledged to continue to enhance its cooperation and solidarity in all aspects with the continent.

In a statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "We wholeheartedly congratulate all our African sisters and brothers on the occasion of the May 25 Africa Day, which marks the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the African Union that represents the ideals of the African peoples for an integrated, peaceful and prosperous continent."

An African Handicrafts Exhibition will be inaugurated in collaboration with the African Handicrafts Market and Cultural House, the ministry noted, saying "a panel titled 'Türkiye-Africa Relations at the Centenary of the Republic' will be organised by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities."

The ministry added that Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar will deliver a speech at the celebratory event in Ankara, where 38 African states will also be represented.

"We share the spirit of 1963 and the vision of Africa and attach utmost importance to the Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals," it also said.

"On the 60th anniversary of the institutionalisation of the Pan-African spirit, Africa has become a distinguished, effective and key actor within the international community," it said, noting that Türkiye fully supports the efforts of "African friends towards peace, stability and development as well as the initiatives aimed at increasing African presence at the international fora."

Citing Ankara's approach to African countries, the ministry stressed that it is "fully compatible with the founding principles of the African Union and is based on a holistic, inclusive and equal partnership on the basis of mutual respect and win-win strategy."

Ankara further pledged to continue to enhance "cooperation and solidarity in all aspects which have elevated to a whole new level following the III. Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit held in Türkiye on 16-18 December 2021" under the country's African Partnership Policy.

SOURCE:TRT World
