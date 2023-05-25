Nigerian health unions have directed their members to embark on an indefinite strike after a 15-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government elapsed.

The ultimatum that had been issued for the government to approve payment of withheld salaries and hazard and inducement allowances, among other issues, expired on Wednesday.

The unions also accused the government of inconsistencies in the ongoing negotiations to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers.

The federal government has yet to react to this announcement.

Since 2014, there has been wrangling between the federal government and health worker's unions over salary increases and better working conditions.

In 2018, unions froze health operations across the nation for 40 days.

In 2021, strike action by Nigerian doctors for 22 days was suspended by a court order.