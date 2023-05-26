Rwanda is set to host the 26th edition of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's AfroBasket in its capital city, Kigali.

An agreement was signed by the country's Basketball Federation (FERWABA) and the Ministry of Sports on Thursday.

Hosting this basketball tournament is an important milestone for the country as this marks the first time the competition will take place in an East African country. Previous editions have been held in Mali (2017), Senegal (2019) and Cameroon (2021).

"Rwanda is really excited and honoured to host yet another set of exciting games by the best African female basketball players”, Rwanda's Minister of Sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju said at the signing event.

“Basketball is now part of Rwanda's lifestyle and will ensure a memorable world-class experience for all participants in the tournaments," Munyangaju added.

In recent years, Rwanda has become a notable destination for several basketball competitions.

"Over the last three years Kigali became the capital of basketball in Africa. They have hosted many competitions, including AfroBasket (men), BAL Finals, but there was one event missing. Now they complete the cycle with the Women's AfroBasket," Anibal Manave, FIBA Africa President said at the ceremony.

Munyangaju expressed hope that the tournament would encourage more young women to participate in sports.

"We hope that this tournament will inspire young girls across Africa to pursue their dreams in sports, and we really encourage the participation of all nations in this exciting event,” she said.

The event which will see 12 countries compete is scheduled for July 28 to August 6.

As of now, the teams that have secured qualification for the 2023 FIBA Women's tournament include Rwanda, Mali, Cameroon, Senegal, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and reigning champions Nigeria.