Ugandan MPs pass bill increasing paternity leave days
The bill was sponsored by government and lawmakers said they were taking the cue from neighbouring Tanzania and Kenya
Ugandan parliament refused to extend maternity leave for women with multiple births. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 26, 2023

The Ugandan parliament has passed a bill that proposed increasing paid paternity leave from four to seven days to allow male employees offer support to their spouses.

“We wish to have a society where men play an increased supportive role to their spouses, it is important that more time be accorded to male employees to help their spouses,” Flavia Kabahenda, the chairperson of parliament's gender committee, is quoted as saying after the the vote in parliament.

The bill was sponsored by government and lawmakers said they were taking the cue from neighbouring Tanzania and Kenya where male employees are granted five and 14 days respectively of paid paternity leave.

Parliament however shot down a proposal to increase maternity leave from 60 to 90 days for female employees with multiple births. Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka is reported as saying it would be unfair to employers.

The bill now waits for President Yoweri Museveni assent before it becomes law.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
